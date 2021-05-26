Bengals claim Joe Bachie off of waivers

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Bengals picked up a linebacker off of the waiver wire on Wednesday.

Joe Bachie is on his way to Cincinnati after being cut loose by the Eagles on Tuesday.

Bachie went undrafted out of Michigan State in 2020 and signed with the Saints as a free agent. He was cut ahead of Week 1 and returned to the practice squad until he was signed by the Eagles in December.

He played four games for the Eagles and was credited with two tackles while playing 18 defensive snaps and 56 special teams snaps.

Bachie joins Akeem Davis-Gaither, Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Jordan Evans, and Keandre Jones on the team’s linebacker depth chart.

Bengals claim Joe Bachie off of waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

