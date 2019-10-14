Bengals claim Fred Johnson, place Kerry Wynn on IR

The Bengals are one of two winless teams in the NFL and they made a change to the roster as they start preparing for their next chance to score a victory.

The team announced that they have claimed offensive lineman Fred Johnson off of waivers. Defensive end Kerry Wynn was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He has been out of action since suffering a concussion in Week Two.

Johnson was inactive for the Steelers in their first five games of the season. He was waived last Friday as part of the moves that brought quarterback Paxton Lynch and running back Trey Edmunds to the active roster.

The Bengals were missing tackles Cordy Glenn and Andre Smith in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, so Johnson gives them a little more healthy depth.