Bengals claim former Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi off waivers

Former Patriots TE Devin Asiasi claimed by Bengals off waivers

The New England Patriots were able to get most of their released players through waivers, but one was claimed by an AFC rival.

The defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals picked up tight end Devin Asiasi off waivers Wednesday. He was cut by the Patriots on Tuesday, shortly before the NFL's deadline for teams to trim their rosters down from 80 players to 53.

Asiasi was a 2020 third-round pick by the Patriots but never materialized into a pass-catching force. He tallied just two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown in nine games (all in 2020) over two seasons with the Patriots.

The former UCLA star now joins a Bengals offense loaded with elite talent, including quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

All Patriots players who cleared waivers are eligible to be signed to the practice squad.