Bengals claim former Falcons DE Takk McKinley off waivers
The Atlanta Falcons waived DE Takk McKinley on Monday after failing to move him at last week’s trade deadline.
McKinley, 25, was drafted with the team’s first-round pick in 2017 but the Falcons declined his fifth-year option during the offseason. On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers.
Tikk-Takk-Toe
We've acquired DE @Takk McKinley on waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 11, 2020
The Bengals are just 2-5-1 after eight games, but have a young core and could be a potential long-term landing spot for McKinley if he plays well down the stretch.
In four games with the Falcons this season, the former UCLA standout recorded eight tackles (five solo), one sack and seven QB hits.
Related
Falcons rise up to No. 26 in TD Wire's latest power rankings
Falcons LB Foye Oluokun named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Falcons QB Matt Ryan leads NFL in passing yards through Week 9
Falcons Week 9 stat sheet: Oluokun, Zaccheaus lead way vs. Broncos
Looking at the 2021 NFL draft order following Week 9