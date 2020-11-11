Bengals claim former Falcons 1st-round pick Takkarist McKinley on waivers

The Bengals have added to a struggling pass rush by claiming former Falcons first-round pick Takkarist McKinley. McKinley, the 27th pick in the 2017 draft, was waived by the Falcons after the team failed to find a trade partner before the deadline and he later took issue with that fact on social media. The former first-round pick appeared in four games this season for the Falcons, tallying just one sack. He’s got 17.5 sacks over 49 games