Tight end Devin Asiasi is on to Cincinnati.

Asiasi was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday and the NFL announced that he was claimed by the Bengals on Wednesday. The Bengals have also been linked to former Buccaneers and Bills tight end O.J. Howard, so that position group looks like it will look very different than it did on the initial roster.

Asiasi was a 2020 third-round pick in New England, but has only played 10 games over two seasons. He has two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals have a low spot in the waiver order after going to the Super Bowl last year, but they were able to add two players in addition to Asiasi. Former Texans guard Max Scharping and former Jaguars defensive tackle Jay Tufele are also joining the team.

Bengals claim Devin Asiasi, Max Scharping, Jay Tufele originally appeared on Pro Football Talk