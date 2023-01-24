The Bengals claimed cornerback Chris Lammons off waivers Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. The move is deferred until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

However, it ensures the Chiefs can’t re-sign Lammons to their practice squad after waiving him Monday.

The Chiefs could activate running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and/or tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) from injured reserve this week, which explains the opening of a roster spot. Both returned to practice last week.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since Week 11 and Fortson since Week 15.

Lammons was a four-phase special teams player for the Chiefs, with his 322 special teams snaps the most on the team this season. He made seven tackles in 16 regular-season games.

He played 23 special teams snaps Saturday against the Jaguars and made one tackle.

Bengals claim Chris Lammons off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk