The Rams are playing in their own stadium, but the Bengals are the home team for Super Bowl LVI. So Cincinnati got to choose what color jersey to wear.

The Bengals announced Wednesday that they are wearing black jerseys, their standard home top. They are wearing white pants with orange stripes and matching orange socks. It is a look reminiscent of the uniform the Bengals wore in Super Bowl XVI, their first Super Bowl appearance.

The Bengals wore white jerseys in their second Super Bowl appearance.

Teams wearing white jerseys have won 14 of the past 17 Super Bowls, per the NFL, with the only victorious colored jersey-wearing teams being the Packers (XLV), Eagles (LII) and Chiefs (LIV) in that span.

That means the Rams won’t get to wear the royal-and-sol combination they have worn in each of their three playoff wins. They won Super Bowl XXXIV in their then-blue-and-yellow duds.

Bengals choose to wear their black jerseys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk