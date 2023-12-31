Bengals, Chiefs scuffle after Ja’Marr Chase and L’Jarius Sneed altercation

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had some not-so-nice words for the Kansas City Chiefs before the two rivals squared off in Week 17.

That spilled over onto the field itself on Sunday evening, with Chase and Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed getting into a fight that earned both players flags.

On the play in question, Sneed approached Chase after a whistle and things progressed from there, with both guys ending up with offsetting personal fouls and warnings.

Not long after, the two matched up again and Sneed got called for pass interference after holding Chase on what likely would’ve been a Bengals touchdown.

