Bengals’ Chidobe Awuzie comments on injury comeback before training camp

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has said he wants to target a Week 1 return in 2023, yet details about his rehab journey have remained rather scarce.

Awuzie was at practice this week, though, and fielded a few questions on the topic.

He told the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith the following: “I know I’m trending in a positive direction. I’m feeling really good right now. I know when I’ll be at that point where it’s undeniable (that I’m ready).”

Cincinnati’s No. 1 corner suffered the season-ending knee injury last October and has since stressed that the last thing he wants to do is rush through the injury and suffer a setback.

Which makes sense, though everything Awuzie remains critical for the Bengals — he’s the top corner on a roster that lost Eli Apple and Tre Flowers at corner this offseason, plus safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates.

