Bengals CB Tre Flowers shares respect for Seahawks: ‘Everything just worked out’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tre Flowers
    Tre Flowers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tre Flowers had his moments but never truly settled in as a reliable starter for the Seattle Seahawks secondary. After a couple of rough games to start the 2021 season, the team finally punted on trying to force a fit and waived him. That’s worked out well for Flowers and his new team.

The Cincinnati Bengals picked him up off waivers soon after and he has made some clutch plays for them during their improbable playoff run to the Super Bowl. Speaking with the media yesterday, Flowers shared nothing but respect for his former team and seemed thankful for the opportunity.

Related

Seahawks hiring Sean Desai as defensive associate head coach

List

Seahawks pick 2 local prospects in this post-Senior Bowl mock draft

Recommended Stories