Bengals CB Tre Flowers shares respect for Seahawks: ‘Everything just worked out’

Tre Flowers had his moments but never truly settled in as a reliable starter for the Seattle Seahawks secondary. After a couple of rough games to start the 2021 season, the team finally punted on trying to force a fit and waived him. That’s worked out well for Flowers and his new team.

The Cincinnati Bengals picked him up off waivers soon after and he has made some clutch plays for them during their improbable playoff run to the Super Bowl. Speaking with the media yesterday, Flowers shared nothing but respect for his former team and seemed thankful for the opportunity.

Bengals CB Tre Flowers said he loved his time in Seattle. He declined to get into how he was waived in October, citing his respect for the team. “They gave me football life. They set me up in this new situation, just a new chapter in my life. I think everything just worked out.” pic.twitter.com/tIU6eJcprL — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 10, 2022

