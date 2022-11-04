Bengals CB problems get worse — Mike Hilton out vs. Panthers

Chris Roling
·1 min read

Friday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced starting slot corner Mike Hilton won’t be able to play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

It’s a finger issue for Hilton, who hasn’t missed a game since coming over to the Bengals via free agency in 2021.

And it’s a major negative development for a Bengals secondary that just lost No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie for the season. Backup Eli Apple was out last week and a tentative start this weekend. Backup Tre Flowers is out.

Rookies Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt, the former a safety, both got beat badly in emergency duty one week ago and will be shoved into action again.

Hilton, besides being just a generally superb inside corner, was the rock the team could count on while names go in and out on the boundary. Instead, against the PJ Walker-led Panthers, it will be Jalen Davis getting the start.

