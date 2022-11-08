Bengals CB Mike Hilton reveals finger injury required surgery

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton raised some eyebrows last weekend when he missed his team’s blowout win over the Carolina Panthers.

Hilton had a finger injury, but his sudden designation as out before the final injury report released raised some eyebrows.

Turns out Hilton needed surgery to address the issue, which was a fracture in three different places on his pinkie, according to The Athletic’s Jay Morrison. Hilton says the development won’t hold him out of the team’s post-bye clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his former team.

Alongside Hilton, the Bengals hope the likes of Dax Hill, DJ Reader and perhaps even Ja’Marr Chase can return after the week off, too

