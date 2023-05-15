Bengals CB Mike Hilton latest to hype rookie DJ Turner

It would appear in the aftermath of the 2023 NFL draft that the hype just keeps on growing for Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick DJ Turner.

Turner, the speedy corner from Michigan and former teammate of 2022 first-rounder Dax Hill, continues to get praise from guys inside the organization, especially for how his game will complement the overall unit.

“In this game, speed kills man. You have a DC (defensive coordinator) like Lou (Anarumo) who can dial up stuff up and put guys in position to make plays, it’s big for us on defense,” cornerback Mike Hilton said, according to Mohammad Ahmad of Cleveland.com.

Hilton is especially hyped because Hill told him that Turner will arrive and be able to take a similar approach to the game as he does.

“A guy that can come in there, cover a lot of ground and make a lot of plays. Like I said, with Lou upstairs, I know he’ll put some good stuff together,” Hilton said. “The way he makes plays on the ball, Dax said he can handle similar physicality to me and that’s a great thing to hear.”

It’s not just players in the organization, either — Turner even got a phone call from Bengals modern great Leon Hall.

With Chidobe Awuzie still rehabbing an injury and Anarumo’s creativity with subpackages, Turner could get a very real chance to impact games early and attempt to match some of the hype.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire