Bengals CB Eli Apple suffers injury in playoff game vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple left Sunday night’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens with an injury.

Apple appeared to suffer the injury on a collision with a teammate and left the field with trainers.

While Apple missed time, first-round rookie Dax Hill entered the game on the boundary. In college he had experience all over the secondary. The Bengals can also turn to depth names like Allan George across from rookie Cam Taylor-Britt.

The injury comes on the heels of a wicked case of the injury bug, as left tackle Jonah Williams had also just left the game with an injury.

We’ll update with more when the team offers an update on Apple’s status.

