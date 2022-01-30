Bengals CB Eli Apple fined for taunting over Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was one of the players fined from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Apple received a $5,556 fine for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Tennessee Titans.

No great shocker there — officials flagged Apple after he stood over Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and said something. That, after Tannehill threw an interception and chased down the defender.

Unlike some of the vague flags we’ve seen thrown this year as the NFL tries to crack down on taunting, that one was by the book and made plenty of sense.

Apple has enjoyed a career resurgence in Cincinnati, but the team can’t have him making mistakes like that. He’ll be asked to avoid those and again help contain guys like Tyreek Hill against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship.

