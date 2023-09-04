Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie cleared, will play Week 1 vs. Browns

As expected, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is all the way back from his injury, fully cleared and will suit up against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

So says Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

The big return for Awuzie means he will retake the very same field he tore his ACL on last season after an offseason of rehab.

Awuzie was well ahead of his return timetable and this Week 1 re-debut was always the target. He’s the No. 1 corner on the team and will start across from Cam Taylor-Britt, with Mike Hilton in the slot and second-rounder DJ Turner playing a critical depth role.

It’s a good thing, too, considering Deshaun Watson and the Browns seem to have big things planned.

