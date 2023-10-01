Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt ruled out due to injury vs. Titans
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suffered an injury during the Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and was eventually ruled out.
Taylor-Britt went to make a tackle on a ball-carrier and took a hit in the helmet by a teammate and needed the help of trainers to leave the field.
The Bengals then announced Taylor-Britt was being evaluated for a concussion before later ruling him out of the game — with the score at 27-3.
With Taylor-Britt out, the Bengals turned to second-round rookie DJ Turner on the boundary opposite Chidobe Awuzie, with Mike Hilton still the starting slot corner. Another corner, DJ Ivey, was on the team’s inactives list.