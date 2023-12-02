Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt suffers sprained ankle, will miss game vs. Jags

The Cincinnati Bengals unexpectedly won’t have cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for Monday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saturday, Bengals head coach Zav Taylor announced that CTB suffered a sprained ankle in practice on Friday and won’t be able to play.

CTB has enjoyed a breakout season this year as the team’s top cornerback after the youth movement in the secondary.

With CTB out, the Bengals will again rely heavily on second-round rookie DJ Turner on the boundary. Veteran Chidobe Awuzie just played 90-plus percent of the snaps for the first time this season just one week ago, so he’ll likely get the major workload in CTB’s spot.

