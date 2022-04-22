Bengals catching up with two more DBs before 2022 NFL draft

As the Cincinnati Bengals continue to do their homework on this defensive back class, two more names have been added to their list of meetings and, at the very least, doing due diligence.

The Bengals recently had an official visit with Florida Atlantic DB Zyon Gilbert, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network. Melo also reports the Bengals have met virtually with Auburn DB Smoke Monday.

Gilbert (6’2″, 193 pounds) was a four-year starter at Florida Atlantic and played in 59 total games in five years (45 starts) for the Owls. He hovered around 50 tackles every year with 31 career passes defended (28 in the last three years) and five career interceptions (all in the last three years).

Gilbert has played both safety and cornerback in college and is a three-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA. He’s projected as a priority free agent.

Monday (real name Quindarious) is a very physical corner and has very good size at nearly 6’2″ and 206 pounds. He played in 50 games for the Tigers and started 22 of 24 games between 2020 and 2021 with 11 passes defended in that time. Monday also recorded a pick-six in each of the last three seasons, including a 100-yard pick-six in 2020 against Tennessee.

He got the nickname “Smoke” from his grandfather because of how he used to run around the house as a kid and he took on the nickname formally after his grandfather passed away with Smoke was 12. He’s projected as a late-round pick and a potential special teams option.

