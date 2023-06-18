Bengals cap space update as team heads to summer break

As the Cincinnati Bengals head for a mini summer vacation before training camp gets started, now is another good time to check in on the team’s cap space.

According to the numbers at Over The Cap, the Bengals have roughly $14.9 million in free space. That number would rank them about 14th across the NFL as of this writing.

It’s an interesting number for the Bengals at this point, as much of it will sit to the side for any in-season transactions, be it signing free agents to cover for injuries or something else.

There’s also the matter of looming possible extensions for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson, if not someone under the radar such as DJ Reader. Those could impact immediate cap space, too.

Barring a now-unexpected move with someone like Joe Mixon, this number doesn’t figure to change much.

