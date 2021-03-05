Bengals cap space outlook after NFL finalizes 2021 adjustments/carryover money

The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty of cash on hand to re-sign their own and add new talent ahead free agency opening.

It sure doesn’t hurt that the NFL announced finalized cap space adjustments and carryovers for 2021.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Cincinnati will have $12.6 million in this regard to add to whatever the final leaguewide cap-space number is (likely between $180-185 million).

As of this writing, the Bengals have roughly $44.4 million in cap space and can add plenty more via cuts like Geno Atkins ($9.5 million in savings) and Bobby Hart ($5.8 million).

Any little extra help in the way of cap space is a big deal for the Bengals this offseason as they face the reality of trying to get premium free agents Carl Lawson and William Jackson back under contract — all before heading to the open market likely in search of help for the offensive line.

That trip to market should be productive too with so many teams cutting talent while struggling to meet the reduced cap this year.

