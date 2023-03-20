Bengals cap space update after latest moves in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have enough cap space to keep being players on the free-agent market.

That’s even after the signings of Orlando Brown, Cody Ford and Nick Scott.

According to Over the Cap, the Bengals have roughly $17.5 million left in free cap space. Brown’s four-year, $64.092 deal carries a cap hit of just $10.4 million in 2023.

Scott’s three-year deal worth $12 million carries a 2023 cap hit of $2.4 million.

By their own admission, Brown becoming available for the Bengals was unexpected, so the cap outlook is very much in flux. But the team will need just a couple million to sign a draft class and a couple more as injury insurance for the season.

Meaning, a value tight end, defensive back and running back — if not other spots — could still be in play.

Keep in mind that’s before any other additional roster moves to free cap space. Cutting Joe Mixon and/or La’el Collins would provide big boosts, while meeting Jonah Williams’ trade request would net the team $12.6 million.

More Latest News!

Joe Burrow keeps helping TEs land massive deals in free agency How PFF grades Bengals' trip to free agency so far Dalton Schultz, C.J. Gardner-Johnson still make sense for Bengals in free agency

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire