Bengals cap space update after forming final 53-man roster

As Cincinnati Bengals fans wait for that one big piece of contract news featuring a guy named Joe Burrow, now is a good time to check in on the team’s cap space outlook.

Coming out of final cuts and making the practice squad ahead of Week 1, the Bengals still have a top-three cap space number, per the metrics at Spotrac.

There, the Bengals check in with roughly $17 million in free cap space, behind only the Browns and Cardinals, teams with $20 million-plus apiece.

Depending on the structure of Burrow’s presumed extension, the team’s cap space could actually rise once ink hits paper.

Otherwise, expect the Bengals to sit on most of this number so that they can have some in reserve for injury insurance and other housekeeping matters.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire