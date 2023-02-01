Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt takes quick jab at Bills’ Stefon Diggs

Cincinnati Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt had a breakthrough season for the team down the stretch.

After getting off injured reserve and shoved into full-time duty after the season-ending injury to Chidobe Awuzie, CTB got key reps and continually improved.

Appearing on the “Up & Adams” show, CTB revealed that the game against the Buffalo Bills was the first he was allowed to shadow a No. 1 wideout all over the field.

That was Stefon Diggs, who CTB playfully said cried all game.

“That was the first game they trusted me to actually follow a guy wherever he was on the field. Once he hit the slot I didn’t get a chance to guard him then but…I wanted the best guy on the field…He was talking, [but] more crying if anything, but he was all right.”

This was just funny banter from a rookie more than anything, but as shots from Eli Apple to Diggs showed, there’s a little rivalry there with Bills. Rest assured both guys will be looking forward to next season’s matchup.

