Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt has made big improvements

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a few big players out of their secondary from last year, but in his second year, Cam Taylor-Britt is making some big improvements.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com talked with Taylor-Britt after his rookie season and he feels that he has made some big improvements since he was drafted.

Taylor-Britt said he believes that he is much more mature on the field and off the field than he was last season.

He made some major improvements throughout the season last year, getting matched up with Stefon Diggs in the playoffs and holding him to only two catches and 11 yards.

Hobson also talked to Mike Hilton, and he said he believes Taylor-Britt could be one of the best cornerbacks in the game.

“You can see how athletic he is and he’s not afraid to tackle. He’s a guy that can really be around a long time,” Hilton said.

