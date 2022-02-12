The Bengals made their final roster moves before Super Bowl LVI on Saturday afternoon.

The team announced that they have called up a pair of veteran players from the practice squad. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor are joining the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Taylor appeared in the last four games of the regular season and all three of the team’s postseason games. He caught a game-tying two-point conversion late in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game and has served as a kick and punt returner for the team.

Daniels hurt his groin in the Wild Card round win over the Raiders and did not play in Cincinnati’s last two games. He also played in two regular season games and the 32-year-old will be the oldest and most experienced — 124 games — player on the Bengals roster for the Super Bowl.

Bengals call up Trent Taylor, Mike Daniels from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk