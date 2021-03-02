Should Bengals call Saints about a Malcom Brown trade?

Defensive tackle is quietly one of those areas the Cincinnati Bengals will need to address this offseason.

The team could do this through free agency and the draft, of course. That, or they could leverage some assets and acquire a proven player on a known, affordable contract via trade wiht a team in need.

And the New Orleans Saints might just be that team.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the cap-starved Saints have had defensive tackle Malcom Brown in trade conversations recently.

That’s an alluring name from a Bengals perspective. He’s 27, had a strong season last year at a 72.9 Pro Football Focus grade and is locked down under contract for 2021 at a meager $6.5 million cap hit.

While D.J. Reader looks good in the comeback videos he’s posting, the Bengals will likely cut Geno Atkins for cap savings and still faces questions on the interior with guys like Renell Wren and Josh Tupou.

Given the fact everyone seems to know the Saints are desperate to clear cap and could just end up cutting Brown, a trade here wouldn’t cost the Bengals too much — but it would give them some security at a needy position.

List