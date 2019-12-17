Bengals call Brady Sheldon up from practice squad

The Bengals shuffled the bottom of their defensive roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have promoted linebacker Brady Sheldon from the practice squad. Defensive end Anthony Zettel was waived in a corresponding move.

Sheldon signed onto the Bengals practice squad in early November. He played in two games for the Raiders as a rookie in 2017 and has also spent time with Cleveland and Green Bay.

He’ll get a couple of chances to show the Bengals he’s worth keeping around into 2020.

Zettel made five tackles in four games with the Bengals. He spent last season with the Browns and his first two years with the Lions.