Bengals C Ted Karras says he’ll be ready for AFC title game vs. Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras suffered a knee injury early during his team’s divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills but played through it.

After the game, Karras told reporters it happened in the second quarter and they will look at it on Monday but that it won’t stop him from playing in the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway.

“I got rolled up on…medical staff did a great job. Got the win…,” Karras added, per CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia.

That’s good news for the Bengals considering they were already down three starters on the offensive line on Sunday. That patchwork line played great, but the offense will need Karras on the field on the road against the Chiefs.

It’s too early to speculate on whether the Bengals will get left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa back for next week, but based on Karras playing through the issue and his comments here, the starting center should be good to go.

