Bengals, Buccaneers heading in different directions on injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like teams heading in very different directions.

That includes on the injury report — and explains the different directional trends for the teams, too.

Practice started up in earnest for the Bengals on Wednesday and both wideouts Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins worked that session, which is great news as the former battles a finger injury and the latter a calf issue.

While Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did say it is unlikely that tight end Hayden Hurst could play this weekend, it’s nothing but good news this early in the week that two of the offense’s top targets are already working.

One negative was that cornerback Mike Hilton was present at practice, but not suited up. He suffered a knee injury last weekend but returned to the game so it might be a typical veterans day/precaution.

The Buccaneers didn’t nearly have as much good news, as coaches revealed that defensive tackle Vita Vea and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs will likely miss the game.

While this could change between now and kickoff, the Bengals could return two star wideouts and Trey Hendrickson, who Zac Taylor wouldn’t rule out yet. The Buccaneers could be down an elite player on each line in the trenches.

