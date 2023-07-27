Bengals bringing back white helmets for 2023 season. Here's which game they'll return

The Cincinnati Bengals first wore their white alternate helmets against the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season.

Get your all-white outfits ready. The Cincinnati Bengals will wear their alternate uniforms, helmets included, Sept. 25.

The team announced Wednesday that it will wear its full White Bengal uniform against the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football. The prime-time game will take place at Paycor Stadium.

If this date wasn’t already circled on your calendar… do it now.



The white helmets made their highly anticipated debut last September, when the Bengals played the Miami Dolphins for Thursday Night Football. The Bengals first wore their white color rush uniforms (with regular helmets) against the Dolphins in 2016.

