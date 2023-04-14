Bengals bring back TE Drew Sample in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have brought back tight end Drew Sample ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

A second-round pick by the Bengals in 2019, Sample has played a key role for the offense when called upon as a blocker. Bringing him back, if possible, was an obvious point of the offseason plan for the team given his value in a niche role.

Sample’s return won’t stop the Bengals from using a draft pick on the position as early as the first round. But his sitting on the depth chart next to new arrival Irv Smith Jr. makes for a nice balance that doesn’t require the team to draft it immediately.

Sample visited with the Arizona Cardinals before re-upping.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire