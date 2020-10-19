Bengals bring back Margus Hunt

Former Bengals second-round pick Margus Hunt will get a second go-round in Cincinnati.

Hunt, a defensive tackle who was cut by the Saints last week, signed with the Bengals today.

The Bengals selected Hunt out of SMU with the 53rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. An Estonian discus thrower and shot putter, Hunt had never played football until he arrived at SMU, but the coaching staff there was impressed with his 6-foot-8, 295-pound frame and his athleticism and gave him a shot. He performed well enough that the Bengals drafted him.

Hunt spent four years in Cincinnati and three in Indianapolis before signing in New Orleans this year.

The Bengals have also waived defensive tackle Andrew Brown.

