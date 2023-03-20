Bengals bring back G Max Scharping in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals retained one of their own on Monday, re-upping with guard Max Scharping.

The team announced the move roughly one week prior to free agency’s legal tampering window opening.

Scharping 26, was a second-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019 and the Bengals claimed him off waivers late last summer.

With the veteran likely key depth on the interior behind the likes of Cordell Volson, the move might be a hint the team is done adding to the offensive line on the open market — especially with needs remaining at cornerback, tight end, running back and others.

Even if the Bengals remain still on the line in free agency from here, the unit remains a possibility as early as Round 1 in the draft.

