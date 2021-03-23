Bengals bring back free-agent OL Quinton Spain

The Cincinnati Bengals brought back offensive guard Quinton Spain on a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Spain signed with the team last October after being a shocking cut in Buffalo despite an extension and ended up appearing in nine games. He graded out over the entire season at a 56.7 at PFF, allowing one sack over 720 snaps.

As of right now, Spain chalks in as the veteran starter at left guard but doesn’t prohibit the team from making further moves along the offensive line.

The move comes on the heels of the Bengals upgrading the offensive line with free agent Riley Reiff. The team didn’t take long to announce the release of Bobby Hart after that signing went official.

Otherwise, the Bengals did reportedly put in an offer on free-agent wideout Kenny Golladay. Despite speculation, another report said the Bengals hadn’t reached out to free-agent guard Trai Turner.

Prove it year again I been there before I know how to handle it — Mr. Undrafted (@quinton_spain) March 23, 2021

@Bengals let’s run it back for another year but this time it will be a full season and you’ll see what I’m about and thanks for giving me another chance to get my name back out there. #WhoDey #ProveItYear https://t.co/fwnmZzyzoM — Mr. Undrafted (@quinton_spain) March 23, 2021

List