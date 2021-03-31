Bengals bring back DT Mike Daniels

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals are re-upping with defensive lineman Mike Daniels after liking what they saw from the veteran last year.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news: “The Bengals are re-signing veteran DL Mike Daniels to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, per source.”

Daniels joined the team after the defensive tackle spot suffered a wealth of setbacks last year and ultimately played in 11 games while serving a key rotational role.

Going into his age-32 season, Daniels is better positioned this year to serve as a depth piece who can be more effective on a pitch count. He’ll rotate in with D.J. Reader, a returning Josh Tupou and new free-agent add Larry Ogunjobi.

Even with this move, the Bengals could still add further pieces to the line in free agency or the draft, especially after last year’s depth woes.

List

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft after trades shake up first round

