Bengals’ Brian Callahan out of running for Colts head coach job

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan won’t be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Friday, MMQB’s Albert Breer reported that the Colts informed Callahan he’s out of the running before they make a final decision.

Callahan was already dropped from the running to be the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals — where Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo remains a finalist.

That seemingly puts Callahan back with Bengals for at least one more season. With the way he’s viewed around the league, it’s a matter of “when,” not “if” in terms of him becoming a head coach, though.

Elsewhere for the Bengals, Anaurmo has another interview and is a finalist in Arizona, while quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher got a look from the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator spot.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire