Bengals’ Brian Callahan now has trio of second head coach interviews

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is now up to a trio of second interviews with teams about head coaching vacancies around the NFL.

Callahan was already reported to get a second interview with the Tennessee Titans. Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers will also meet him a second time.

The first of these will be an in-person meeting with the Titans early next week. He’s got competition from the likes of Bill Belichick for the vacancy in Atlanta.

After interviewing last year and having his name floated for several years now, the Jake Browning-led outburst on top of the resume has this seeming like the year Callahan breaks through.

If he does, quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher is the obvious in-house promotion to coordinator for the Bengals, though he’s getting attention from other teams, too.

