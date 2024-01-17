Bengals’ Brian Callahan is now NFL’s longest-tenured offensive coordinator

Don’t look now, but Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the league’s longest-tenured coach at his position in the NFL.

For now, at least.

With the New Orleans Saints moving on from Pete Carmichael, as ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out, Callahan’s five years with the Bengals in that position is now tops in the NFL.

Of course, this top spot could go to someone else in a hurry considering Callahan is one of the hottest names on the head coaching hiring cycle right now.

So far, Callahan has had interview requests with four teams, meeting with three of them as of this writing.

