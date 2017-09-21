Bengals boss Lewis warns players about their job security

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis believes it is time his players start taking responsibility following their winless start to the NFL season.

The Bengals are 0-2 in 2017 after failing to score a touchdown during their first eight quarters of play.

Cincinnati subsequently fired offensive co-ordinator Ken Zampese after losing 13-9 to the Houston Texans in week two and Lewis has some advice for the players.

"I told the players on Monday morning: This is not magic," Lewis said on Wednesday.

"You have to do the work — offence, defence and special teams all alike. We all got Kenny out of here — not Kenny, we did.

"And they've got to understand that. They're part of that. And the next time they look around, there will be different guys sitting there."

The Bengals are 27th in the NFL in yards per game (258). Quarterback Andy Dalton threw four interceptions and lost a fumble in a shut-out loss to the Baltimore Ravens in week one.

Dalton was better against the Texans, but still failed to throw a touchdown while leading Cincinnati to just nine points.

Lewis, who is in the final year of his contract, has also been on the hot seat lately, due to his lack of post-season success.

He now has to get his team headed in the right direction against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.