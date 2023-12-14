Bengals boast three top 50 2024 free agents in new rankings

It’s no secret the Cincinnati Bengals have some top-tier free agents possibly heading to the open market in 2024.

What’s interesting, though, is comparing those names to the overarching upcoming class and seeing how they stack up.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise to see that in Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus’ rankings, Tee Higgins still slots as the fourth overall upcoming free agent:

Injuries have hampered almost the entire 2023 season for Higgins after his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2022 with a receiving grade above 75.0. A franchise tag already seemed likely heading into the season, and with little new data to impact the negotiation either way, that seems inevitable. The field-stretching, jump-ball receiver should have the chance to bounce back in 2024 along with the entire Bengals team following a disappointing season.

Along those same lines, it’s clear that Higgins’ “down” season isn’t going to stop a team from giving him top-five money, as his season is easily defined by rib and hamstring injuries before playing with a backup quarterback.

Elsewhere on the list, defender DJ Reader is the 19th overall free agent and corner Chidobe Awuzie is 26th. Reader is especially a key cog the team would probably like to get back because unlike cornerback, they haven’t drafted to compensate for his possible loss.

