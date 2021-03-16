Bengals blueprint to an A+ free agency after slow start

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have the best day to start free agency’s legal-tampering window.

Carl Lawson fled to the New York Jets for big money and a defensive guru of a head coach and the Bengals reacted by inking Trey Hendrickson of the New Orleans Saints to replace him.

Things look bad, but there is still an avenue toward an A-plus sort of performance. Here’s the breakdown.

Re-sign William Jackson

William Jackson (22)

Corner has been one of those positions that has had a brutally slow start on the market. That’s good for the Bengals. Jackson might have a smaller market than expected and be open to re-upping with him. Getting him back on the boundary opposite Trae Waynes would be a big win.

Sign Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton (28)

The Bengals are supposedly in on Hilton, a former Steelers player and slot guy. He’s solid enough and eliminates the need from a draft perspective. Putting him in the slot, plus Jackson and Waynes, would be a pretty solid starting trio with Darius Phillips rotating in as depth.

Add another pass-rusher

Ryan Kerrigan (91)

Hendrickson alone isn’t going to cut it just like Lawson alone didn’t cut it. The Bengals can’t afford to just cross the fingers and hope he has another breakout with no meaningful pass-rush coming from the other edge. A veteran like Ryan Kerrigan or Juston Houston could be affordable. And a high-upside option like Haason Reddick could be an amazing breakout candidate.

Lure Mitchell Schwartz to town, cut Bobby Hart

Mitchell Schwartz (71)

Schwartz is the best right tackle left on the market by a mile. There’s a chance going on the age of 32 after missing 10- games last year (the first time he’s ever missed a game) that he just wants to retire. But if the Bengals can throw major money at him as a stop-gap solution, it’s one way to fix the mistakes of the first day when they missed on everyone notable. Cutting Hart is an obvious cap-saving measure.

Gun for a big-name wideout like Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay (19)

The Bengals have money to blow and wideout has had perhaps the worst start of any position on the market. That could help the team snipe a No. 1 wideout like Golladay, a 27-year-old superstar coming off a five-game season last year. Over 2018-2019, he tallied 2,000-plus yards and 16 touchdowns and averages 16.8 yards per catch for his career. An elite third option with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd -- at a good cost, too -- would push the offense over the top.

Do something with Geno Atkins

Geno Atkins (97)

Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals

Atkins is a massive cap hit and cut candidate. The Bengals should’ve done something with him already before getting outbid while losing a guy like Lawson. Either cut him to save a percentage of the cap or restructure his deal to save cap space, freeing up room to sign more players.

The strategy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talk on the field during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

It’s all about eliminating draft possibilities in the opening rounds. By now, it’s pretty clear the Bengals will stand still and take a tackle like Penei Sewell at five. The idea is to eliminate other needs on the market so that they can take best-player available every round.

1

1