Bengals are to blame for Joe Burrow’s injury
Senior NFL Writers Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor discuss the devastating knee injury suffered by number one overall pick Joe Burrow in Cincinnati’s 20-9 loss at Washington. Charles lays out why the Bengals deserve 100% of the responsibility for this gruesome injury. The play calling and roster construction are just two of the reasons why. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.