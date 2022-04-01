Bengals biggest remaining needs after o-line upgrades in free agency

Despite hitting the offensive line three times in free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals still have some major needs to address this offseason.

The roster’s current holes can find resolutions in free agency or the draft and are admittedly not as important as the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow was.

But the needs are also the type of issues that can derail a team when it matters most. Even rotational depth that helps keep other guys fresh can be the difference between winning extra games late in a season, if not the playoffs.

Luckily, the Bengals sit in a position of luxury — they can take best player available in these areas during the draft and also have plenty of cap space left to spend on the market.

CB

One of the big reasons the Bengals reached the Super Bowl was because of superb injury luck. Another? Eli Apple’s career season after needing to step in as the starter for Trae Waynes on the boundary. The team just brought back Apple, who remains a good system fit, but still only had a 60.9 PFF grade last year. Ideally, the Bengals would grab another guy to at least rotate with him as an insurance policy, as well as make additional depth additions across the board.

Interior pass-rusher

Re-signing B.J. Hill was a big win for the Bengals this offseason but it came at the predictable expense of losing Larry Ogunjobi. Granted, Ogunjobi’s injury saga with the Bears could always mean he somehow finds his way back to town. Either way, the Bengals need another interior rotational pass-rusher who can help keep Hill fresh next to D.J. Reader. Maybe that’s a rookie. Maybe it’s Ogunjobi or even a reunion with Geno Atkins if his shoulder is right.

Pass-rusher

A pass-rusher on the edge remains a need, too. Yes, Joseph Ossai looked amazing on the edge as a rookie last year in the preseason. But it’s like Jackson Carman on the offensive line — any contribution from him should be considered a bonus. Just banking on production from a sophomore is asking for trouble. Everyone saw how gassed Trey Hendrickson was late last year. The line needs a guy who can soak up rotational snaps and produce pressures. Bonus points if the veteran or rookie can kick inside to rush from the inside in multiple formations.

Interior OL

We’ve endlessly written that the Bengals needed to upgrade four spots on the offensive line this offseason. So far? Three via La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. The team has signaled it will let second-round product Jackson Carman compete for the spot at left guard. But bringing on a veteran to seriously compete for it would make sense. So would, for example, drafting one of the best centers in this year’s class. The focal point is Karras’ ability to be a quality starter at both guard and center. He can shuffle around to either spot depending on how else the team upgrades the line, but it shouldn’t just ride or die on the idea Carman will pan out.

S

Jessie Bates

In a perfect world, the team gets Jessie Bates back on a long-term deal. He’s currently on the franchise tag and it doesn’t sound like the two sides have made much progress. But the team needs to start thinking beyond that, likely via the draft, at such a critical position. Injury luck is a factor here too — Bates and Vonn Bell have been pretty healthy. But as of right now, all they really have behind them are Brandon Wilson and Michael Thomas.

