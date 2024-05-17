Bengals are the biggest opening favorite of Week 1 over Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to open the 2024 NFL season with a relatively favorable game.

Oddsmakers out in Las Vegas would seemingly agree, with the Bengals boasting the largest spread in their favor of any Week 1 matchup.

Right after the full 2024 schedule was revealed, the Bengals were 8.5-point favorites over the New England Patriots at BetMGM.

While the the Bengals have been notorious for slow starts over the last few years, this one isn’t much of a shocker. That’s a home opener for the Bengals and those Patriots have hit the reset button after the Bill Belichick era and will start either Jacoby Brissett or rookie Drake Maye under center.

While the line will shift over time before kickoff in the fall, this one doesn’t project to change all that much.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire