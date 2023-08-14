Bengals get big injured names back to practice

The Cincinnati Bengals got a few notable names back on the practice field Sunday.

Two were veterans expected back after the team held them out for precautionary reasons.

One, linebacker Logan Wilson, missed a recent practice but it wasn’t overly addressed by the team. The second, starting right guard Alex Cappa, had what the team described as a “lower body issue” that they were careful with last week.

Third was punter Drue Chrisman, who has yet to participate in the roster battle with rookie Brad Robbins due to his prior health scare.

And as an added bit of good news, as noted by CLNS Media’s

Mike Petraglia, right tackle La’el Collins also took a step forward in his rehab.

Overall, a few days removed from the first preseason game, it feels like the Bengals are ramping up in a positive manner.

