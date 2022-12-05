Are Bengals the best team in the AFC? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses if the Cincinnati Bengals are the best team in the AFC.
The #Chiefs no longer control their own destiny in terms of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. | from @WesleyRoesch
Several Bengals indicated they did not appreciate Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid's assessment of a Cincinnati receiver he struggled to identify.
John Wolford praised the performances of Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell in the Rams' Week 13 loss to the Seahawks.
Where would the Patriots rank in the playoff picture, if the season ended today?
The Bears beat the Packers in 2018, but they haven't beaten them at Lambeau Field since 2015.
From Aaron Rodgers' triumph in Chicago to Brock Purdy taking over in San Francisco, NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 13.
It’s the Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers this Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s game. RELATED: FMIA Week 13 – Brock Purdy Gets The Save And The
Grading the Chiefs after their 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a defeat that drops them out of position for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner called Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks “just another game” last week, but that wasn’t the kind of energy he brought to the field. Wagner stuffed the stat sheet with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception to help the undermanned Rams both hang with the Seahawks and [more]
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
The quarterback was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft. When he suddenly found himself playing against a hot Dolphins team he delivered
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Nick Bosa had a monster performance vs. the Dolphins and some choice words for head coach Kyle Shanahan afterwards.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.