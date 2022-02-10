Bengals' best postseason slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'

Associated Press

Hannah Jump spent a recent stretch in isolation for COVID-19 protocols and did what she could to stay ready — and her return sure showed it. Jump scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Cameron Brink added 12 points and No. 2 Stanford ran its winning streak to 11 games with an 82-59 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday. Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 13 points in her first four minutes of play and Oregon State (11-8, 4-5) led 25-22 after the first quarter — the most points allowed by Stanford in a first quarter this season.