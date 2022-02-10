Bengals' best postseason slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'
Watch the best highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals path to Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
With the Rams' pass rush improving in the playoffs, Joe Burrow's stats under pressure have regressed – a great recipe for LA
Hannah Jump spent a recent stretch in isolation for COVID-19 protocols and did what she could to stay ready — and her return sure showed it. Jump scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Cameron Brink added 12 points and No. 2 Stanford ran its winning streak to 11 games with an 82-59 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday. Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 13 points in her first four minutes of play and Oregon State (11-8, 4-5) led 25-22 after the first quarter — the most points allowed by Stanford in a first quarter this season.
Large numbers of Republicans have soured on the NFL and disapprove of the league's efforts to improve treatment of Black players, poll shows.
Brian Flores called attention to the NFL's lack of diversity with his suit. Since filing, he and his lawyers have been undercutting their credibility.
Who is moving up the board after Senior Bowl week?
The Houston Texans were stuck with a D grade from CBS Sports for their hiring of coach Lovie Smith.
If Rob Gronkowski plans on playing in 2022, he'll have to do so without Tom Brady as his quarterback. The former Patriots tight end named the QB he'd most want to play with next season.
Would cutting the two-time rushing king actually be best for the Cowboys? Also, how Jerry Jones is cashing in during L.A.'s Super Bowl. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Only seven people have attended every Super Bowl, and one of them says Sunday’s game is likely his last. Don Crisman, an 85-year-old from Maine, told the Associated Press that he will be at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but he does not expect to make it back next year. Crisman said he’s “moving slower, [more]
Specific Twitter hashtags give insights into whether football fans in the United States are cheering for the Rams or the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Will the Packers cut players to create salary cap space this offseason? They might have to. Here are the top 8 candidates.
Not everyone is loving the Bears hiring of Matt Eberflus as head coach.
Since Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has failed to get an NFL head coaching through 15 interviews, an absurdity that can’t be separated from questions about race, it’s time for him to consider this major change.
The Tom Brady comeback speculation has already begun, and former Pats QB Scott Zolak shared an intriguing scenario that involves Brady, his former Patriots backup and his hometown team.
Joe Burrow refuses to forget who helped him get to this point.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Wednesday about the ProFootballTalk report that the league covered up key Deflategate evidence that favored the Patriots.
Did Draft Wire get it right with this new mock draft?
The first Bengals injury report for Super Bowl LVI has arrived.
Former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has found a new NFL home
If they're not going to take Chicago's massive 2021 offer, it's hard to imagine one that they will.