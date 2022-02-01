Bengals: Best moments from celebration after clinching Super Bowl spot

The Cincinnati Bengals went viral for some cigar-filled celebrations after they won the AFC North a few weeks back and qualified for the playoffs.

So rest assured they’re going viral again after making the Super Bowl.

The team didn’t really celebrate much after playoff wins in the wild card and divisional rounds. Joe Burrow set the “just another game” tone.

Now, though? The Bengals took a moment right after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game and celebrated in a big way.

Before the real prep for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI begins, let’s look at some of those post-game celebrations.

RULERS OF THE AFC pic.twitter.com/QmdsAdvc5s — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 31, 2022

"WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!" Postgame Celebration Fueled by @CampbellsChunky Soup ⤵ pic.twitter.com/HvUic1BX3e — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 31, 2022

UNLV’s Ickey Woods celebrating the Bengals win with Joe Burrow. Little shuffle to go with the celebration #8NN pic.twitter.com/PwGfwwDz0t — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) January 30, 2022

The Bengals are celebrating the right way 😂

pic.twitter.com/Dko87cR7yJ — PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2022

Ja'Marr Chase was feeling it in the locker room after beating the Chiefs 🤣 (via @Real10jayy__) pic.twitter.com/f5cW4IrbxK — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2022

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZaCiCkluHk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZYFyFAAFWS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

